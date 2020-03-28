Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 42,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. 762,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,147. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

