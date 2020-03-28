PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $280,149.12 and $26,143.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00194507 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

