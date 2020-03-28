Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Update

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,800 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 27th total of 843,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PULM shares. ValuEngine lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.