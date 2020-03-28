Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01032091 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

