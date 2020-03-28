PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,699.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031537 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,050,167,899 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.