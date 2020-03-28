Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

PMO opened at $11.86 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

