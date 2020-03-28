Pylon Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $362.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $203,286.48 and approximately $362.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $24.68 and $24.43.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.80 or 0.04901044 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00065223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036906 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.