QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 27th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $27.05 on Friday. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $427.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Analysts expect that QCR will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in QCR by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

