QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,110.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $111,110.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.