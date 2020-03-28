Qredit Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 736.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $300,651.64 and $381.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004812 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 500.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

