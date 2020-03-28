Qtum Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $113.82 million and $353.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00018845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,236,508 coins and its circulating supply is 96,486,488 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, EXX, Bithumb, HBUS, HitBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, GOPAX, ABCC, Poloniex, Liquid, Exrates, Coinone, Coinnest, BitForex, Bibox, Binance, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, Upbit, Iquant, Allcoin, Bitbns, Kucoin, Crex24, BCEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, OKEx, LBank, Liqui, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Ovis, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

