Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Update

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 27th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE NX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 377,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $9,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

