Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $479.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $419,712.11 and $479.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

