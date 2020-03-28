Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Reaches $5.82 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $88,456.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00001241 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018939 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,717,863 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

