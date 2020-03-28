QunQun (QUN) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $148,248.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.75 or 0.04912934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037092 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

