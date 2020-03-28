QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

Shares of QMCI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,345. QuoteMedia has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

