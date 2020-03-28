QYNO Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $356.26 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

