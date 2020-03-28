Radium Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Radium has a market cap of $1.50 million and $973.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Radium has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019419 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,984,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,968,491 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.