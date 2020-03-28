Ragnarok (RAGNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $85.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,249.50 and $85.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,452,301 coins and its circulating supply is 16,030,890 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.