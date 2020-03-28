Rakon Market Cap Reaches $4.44 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $594,460.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rakon has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,857 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

