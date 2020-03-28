Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Ralph Lauren posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $8.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $82,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,686,000 after purchasing an additional 602,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,188. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

