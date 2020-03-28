Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 27th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

RNGR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

