Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 27th total of 432,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Raven Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities raised Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 197,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,946. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $802.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

