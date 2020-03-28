Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $81.94 million and $6.08 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.02498183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,820,310,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDCM, Bittrex, QBTC, Nanex, Upbit, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.