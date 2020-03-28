Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,125,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,629,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

