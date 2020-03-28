Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,908 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

