Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 361,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,523. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

