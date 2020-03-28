Raymond James & Associates Buys 122,710 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $3,495,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 114.37%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

