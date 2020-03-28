Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,209 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genpact were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 3,066,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.