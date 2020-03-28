Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,787 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Okta were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

