Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 455,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 1,988,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,805. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

