Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.85.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,313 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,524. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

