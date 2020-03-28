Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 183,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 959,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

