Raymond James & Associates Has $1.81 Million Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.21% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 852,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CACG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,157. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

