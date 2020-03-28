Raymond James & Associates Has $1.87 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 366.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,513,000 after acquiring an additional 109,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,426,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 130,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SIGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

