Raymond James & Associates Has $1.88 Million Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of PetIQ worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PetIQ by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 294,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,900. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $605.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last three months. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

