Raymond James & Associates Has $1.91 Million Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,268,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929,176. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

