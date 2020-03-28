Raymond James & Associates Has $1.92 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

