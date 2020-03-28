Raymond James & Associates Has $1.97 Million Position in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 129,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.42%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

