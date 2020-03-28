Raymond James & Associates Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINS. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 33,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,182. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman purchased 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,963.17. Also, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00.

