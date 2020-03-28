Raymond James & Associates Has $2.02 Million Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encana were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter valued at $12,143,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Encana during the third quarter valued at $2,252,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Encana by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECA. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

