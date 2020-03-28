Raymond James & Associates Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 1,390,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,299. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

