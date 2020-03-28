Raymond James & Associates Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84.

