Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 305.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Core-Mark worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 323,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,284. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.