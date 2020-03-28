Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Orange were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orange by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $7,056,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 440,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Orange SA has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

