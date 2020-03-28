Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Enviva Partners worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,558. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVA. Citigroup downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

