Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Sunoco worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 851,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861.

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

