Raymond James & Associates Purchases 15,546 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company had a trading volume of 824,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $1,952,506. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.