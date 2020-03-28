Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,630 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

XT traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

