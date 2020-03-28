Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,019 Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter.

MTT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 51,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

